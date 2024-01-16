Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Has $920,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.57. The company had a trading volume of 590,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,946,663. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.76. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

