Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Leidos by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Leidos by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Leidos by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Trading Down 0.9 %

LDOS traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.21. 52,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 105.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.39 and its 200 day moving average is $98.86. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $111.39.

Leidos Increases Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 146.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Leidos

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,188.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,436 shares of company stock valued at $567,373 in the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.