Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 270.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 616.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $604,181.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,449,753.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $2,036,487.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,310,453.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $604,181.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $27,449,753.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 537,565 shares of company stock worth $102,594,056. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Bank of America started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.75.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.49. 939,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,172,206. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.56 and a 12 month high of $202.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.81 and a 200 day moving average of $168.30.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

