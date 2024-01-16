Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 952 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,403,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.7% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $505.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $503.38.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:NOC traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $478.53. The stock had a trading volume of 144,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,579. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.53. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $496.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.38.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

