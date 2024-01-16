Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 106,964 First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 106,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,989,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 1.5% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lunt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 83,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 64,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.52. The stock had a trading volume of 45,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,550. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.55. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.