Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Buys 6,739 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,432. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.33. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

