Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Buys 5,373 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.75.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $769,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,156,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,062,117.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $769,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,156,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,062,117.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,238 in the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $6.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,314,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,349,407. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $207.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.94.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

