Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Buys 22,496 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,496 shares during the period. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $7,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $779,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 397.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $868,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,009,000.

Shares of FMHI stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $47.82. 7,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,024. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $43.88 and a one year high of $48.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

