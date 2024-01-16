Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the December 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Malayan Banking Berhad Price Performance

Shares of MLYBY stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $6.20. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76. Malayan Banking Berhad has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $9.10.

Malayan Banking Berhad Company Profile

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial products and services for individuals, small and medium enterprises, retail and corporate customers, and financial institutions primarily in Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

