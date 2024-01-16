Malaga Cove Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,438 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,209,000 after purchasing an additional 57,277 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Guidewire Software by 13.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,933,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,176,000 after acquiring an additional 356,153 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.5% in the second quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,865,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,013,000 after acquiring an additional 69,250 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,944,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,909,000 after acquiring an additional 136,133 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Guidewire Software by 2,040.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,821,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,569,000 after buying an additional 1,736,252 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $112.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.88. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $112.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. Research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,196,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,963 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.77, for a total value of $119,077.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,065.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,910 shares of company stock worth $1,946,258 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

