Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $405,000 Stock Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Doximity by 56.7% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 90,424 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Doximity by 2.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Doximity by 507.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 113,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 94,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Doximity

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $141,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,993.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Doximity from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Doximity from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.09.

Doximity Price Performance

Shares of DOCS opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.81. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Doximity had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $113.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.19 million. On average, analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

