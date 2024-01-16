MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $168.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.35 million. On average, analysts expect MakeMyTrip to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.95. The company had a trading volume of 157,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,427. MakeMyTrip has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 20.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 3.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 12.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

