MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Pfizer by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Pfizer by 88.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 212,369 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,373,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,894,035. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.59. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.