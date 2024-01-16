MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 507 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 549.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 39,012 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 48.9% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 21,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 122,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares during the period. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 995,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,638,000 after purchasing an additional 46,394 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $55.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.13. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $56.00.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

