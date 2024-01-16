MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

RGA stock opened at $168.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.87. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $170.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.39 and its 200 day moving average is $149.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.15%.

In related news, EVP Ronald Herrmann bought 440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $166.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,383.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,383.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $167.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.70.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

