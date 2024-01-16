Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Gap Up to $9.62

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.62, but opened at $9.93. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 56,131 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $497.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $129.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.30 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 18.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,543,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 532,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 114,300 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 50,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

