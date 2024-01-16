Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 230,718 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the previous session’s volume of 89,878 shares.The stock last traded at $189.99 and had previously closed at $178.54.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 97.82 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.39 and its 200-day moving average is $180.57.
Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $43.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.77 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.
