Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 230,718 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the previous session’s volume of 89,878 shares.The stock last traded at $189.99 and had previously closed at $178.54.

Madison Square Garden Sports Trading Up 6.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 97.82 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.39 and its 200-day moving average is $180.57.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $43.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.77 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSGS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth $60,500,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $47,578,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,867,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,326,000 after acquiring an additional 130,745 shares during the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the third quarter valued at about $22,302,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 62.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 302,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,300 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.