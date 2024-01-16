MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.06

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.06 and last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 286457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

MGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim raised MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup upgraded MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $673.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 2.05.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.49). MacroGenics had a net margin of 41.13% and a negative return on equity of 51.83%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 18,880 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $190,310.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in MacroGenics by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,574,000 after purchasing an additional 36,396 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 248,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the third quarter valued at about $1,594,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

