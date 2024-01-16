LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) and G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Head to Head Review

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) and G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LuxUrban Hotels and G City’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get LuxUrban Hotels alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LuxUrban Hotels $31.45 million 6.10 -$41.26 million ($1.12) -4.65 G City $686.30 million 0.80 -$399.32 million ($3.07) -1.02

LuxUrban Hotels has higher earnings, but lower revenue than G City. LuxUrban Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than G City, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

8.1% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are held by institutional investors. 72.0% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LuxUrban Hotels and G City, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LuxUrban Hotels 0 0 3 0 3.00 G City 0 0 0 0 N/A

LuxUrban Hotels currently has a consensus price target of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 98.34%. Given LuxUrban Hotels’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LuxUrban Hotels is more favorable than G City.

Volatility & Risk

LuxUrban Hotels has a beta of -0.94, suggesting that its share price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, G City has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LuxUrban Hotels and G City’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LuxUrban Hotels -33.37% -12.10% -0.45% G City -78.56% -15.06% -4.67%

Summary

LuxUrban Hotels beats G City on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LuxUrban Hotels

(Get Free Report)

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington D.C., Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc. and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc. in November 2022. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About G City

(Get Free Report)

G City Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and operates supermarket-anchored urban shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Gazit-Globe Ltd. and changed its name to G City Ltd in May 2022. G City Ltd was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. G City Ltd is a subsidiary of Norstar Holdings Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for LuxUrban Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LuxUrban Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.