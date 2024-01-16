Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Up 4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4% during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Lumentum traded as high as $53.07 and last traded at $52.71. 643,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 811,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.70.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LITE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lumentum from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lumentum from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Lumentum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Lumentum from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Lumentum from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

In other Lumentum news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $51,369.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 697.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter worth about $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 12.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 162,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.70.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

