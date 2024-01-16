Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading Down 7.1%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.36. Approximately 1,545,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 3,005,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.95.

Lufax Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). Lufax had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lufax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lufax by 1,344.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Lufax by 275.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lufax by 1,442.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lufax in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

