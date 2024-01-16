Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Short Interest Up 19.1% in December

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,408,300 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the December 15th total of 2,022,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 651,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Lotus Resources Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of LTSRF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.23. 1,138,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,067. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17. Lotus Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.

Get Lotus Resources alerts:

Lotus Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Lotus Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia and Africa. Its flagship project is 85% owned the Kayelekera Uranium project located in Malawi, Africa. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.