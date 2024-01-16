Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Short Interest Up 19.1% in December

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,408,300 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the December 15th total of 2,022,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 651,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Lotus Resources Stock Up 8.6 %
Shares of LTSRF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.23. 1,138,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,067. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17. Lotus Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.
Lotus Resources Company Profile
