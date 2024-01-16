Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 138.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Longboard Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.15. 610,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,006,360. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00. The company has a market cap of $600.00 million, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.08. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBPH. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 6,439.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

