Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Sells 121 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $165.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.74 and a 200 day moving average of $147.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $166.34.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.06%.

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.77.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

