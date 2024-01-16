Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Invests $217,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $433,134,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 24,982.9% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,538,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,952 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $290.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $268.90 and a 200 day moving average of $267.24. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. HSBC started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.79.

About Caterpillar

Free Report

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

