Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Invests $203,000 in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $658,788,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total value of $7,790,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,918 shares of company stock worth $53,626,975. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,858.35.

AZO stock opened at $2,569.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,623.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2,552.49. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $27.45 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

