Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Short Interest Update

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 846,500 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the December 15th total of 1,078,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 53.9 days.

Loblaw Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at $97.18 on Tuesday. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $97.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.30.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

