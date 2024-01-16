Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Shares Gap Down to $2.28

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.28, but opened at $2.18. Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 3,955,495 shares.

LYG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.80) to GBX 62 ($0.79) in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17. The stock has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 87,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 54,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

