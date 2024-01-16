LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.90.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 35.78% and a negative net margin of 41.57%. The business had revenue of $5.07 million for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 14,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $46,634.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,227.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $86,258. 10.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in LiqTech International by 17.4% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 89,789 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at $196,000. 20.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

