Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) is SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 372.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,020 shares during the period. Linde makes up about 3.9% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $47,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $2,409,138,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 888.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Linde by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after buying an additional 1,956,394 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Linde by 450.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,456 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in Linde by 1,540.4% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,077,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,645,000 after buying an additional 1,011,891 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Linde Price Performance

LIN traded down $2.27 on Tuesday, reaching $406.65. 1,459,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,411. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $318.88 and a twelve month high of $434.21. The stock has a market cap of $197.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $407.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

