Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LSPD. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lightspeed Commerce from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.42.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.52.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 120.71%. The firm had revenue of $230.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.59 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,964,000 after buying an additional 2,342,867 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,596,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,478,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,608 shares during the period. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,479,000. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter worth $25,578,000. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.