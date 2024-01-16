Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LNW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Light & Wonder from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Light & Wonder currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

NASDAQ:LNW opened at $79.98 on Tuesday. Light & Wonder has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $89.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.71 and a 200 day moving average of $76.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24 and a beta of 1.85.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.92 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Light & Wonder

In related news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $50,779.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at $101,127.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Light & Wonder

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,375,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,003,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter worth $87,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth $36,277,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 3,232.2% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 522,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after acquiring an additional 507,169 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.

