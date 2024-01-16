Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Short Interest Up 20.3% in December

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 563,500 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 468,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 496,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Liberty Gold Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:LGDTF traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.21. 292,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,822. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23. Liberty Gold has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.55.
Liberty Gold Company Profile
