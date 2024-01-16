Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) is WT Asset Management Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

WT Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,611,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,838,511 shares during the period. Li Auto comprises approximately 10.3% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. WT Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $93,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,178,000. Franchise Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 208.1% during the second quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 310,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after buying an additional 209,750 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the third quarter worth $1,121,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the second quarter worth $4,038,000. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 27.4% during the second quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 135,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 29,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.26.

Shares of LI stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.02. 5,524,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,712,774. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average is $37.45. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.26%. Analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

