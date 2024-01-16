Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 15,000 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Alight were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALIT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Alight by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alight by 6.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 177,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Alight by 41.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alight by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,760,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,482,000 after buying an additional 97,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,693,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALIT shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Alight from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Alight in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a report on Monday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

Alight Price Performance

ALIT opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96. Alight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.47 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

