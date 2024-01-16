Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Reduces Position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its stake in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Cano Health were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Cano Health by 12.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cano Health by 18.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 169,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 26,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 19.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cano Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Cano Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,268,000. 35.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CANO opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. Cano Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $190.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($91.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($18.50) by ($73.37). The business had revenue of $788.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.20 million. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 133.59% and a negative net margin of 18.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cano Health, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Elliot Cooperstone sold 13,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $53,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,171 shares in the company, valued at $596,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 282,507 shares of company stock worth $1,430,724 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.75 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

