Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Purchases Shares of 2,000 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Price Performance

Lennar stock opened at $151.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $94.11 and a 12-month high of $156.01.

Lennar Increases Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $121,496.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,796,843.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,755. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LEN

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.