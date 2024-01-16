Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,925 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Boeing by 175,431.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $452,195,000 after buying an additional 2,140,261 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,485 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,773,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.31.

NYSE:BA opened at $217.70 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.91 and a 200 day moving average of $218.13.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.97 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

