Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Lowers Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in CSX were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in CSX by 2.4% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.8% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of CSX by 12.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of CSX by 2.3% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 15,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

Shares of CSX opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average is $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

