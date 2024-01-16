Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires Shares of 8,000 Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $32.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 11.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TECK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.30.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

