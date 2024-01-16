Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Short Interest Up 20.9% in December

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the December 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 738,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.36.

Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS stock traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $109.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Leidos has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $111.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Leidos will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $95,872.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $217,402.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,957.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,436 shares of company stock worth $567,373. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 49.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

