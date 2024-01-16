LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) PT Lowered to $14.00 at JMP Securities

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.79.

NASDAQ LZ opened at $10.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.13. LegalZoom.com has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $15.68.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.09 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 1.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LegalZoom.com news, Director Dipan Patel sold 15,099,993 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $163,683,924.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dipan Patel sold 15,099,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $163,683,924.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $279,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,963.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,240,761 shares of company stock worth $184,194,377 in the last three months. 44.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 1,695.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271,804 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in LegalZoom.com by 714.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,663,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,475 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in LegalZoom.com by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,476,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LegalZoom.com by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,874 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,620,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

