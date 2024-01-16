Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,553 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 45,032 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 303.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,164,000 after purchasing an additional 435,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

TFLO remained flat at $50.58 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,829,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,586. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $50.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.59.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

