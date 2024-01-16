Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up 0.7% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,729,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 132,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 18,255 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $362.33. 1,475,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,573. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.77. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $366.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.57 billion, a PE ratio of 85.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

