Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,673 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in POSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the third quarter valued at about $640,000. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 25.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in POSCO during the third quarter worth about $550,000. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POSCO Price Performance

Shares of PKX traded down $3.78 on Tuesday, reaching $81.40. The stock had a trading volume of 100,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,019. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.65 and a twelve month high of $133.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.63 and a 200 day moving average of $96.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on POSCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About POSCO

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

