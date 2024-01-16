Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 3,054 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 121.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TLK traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.80. 139,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,056. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $29.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average is $24.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

