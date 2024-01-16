Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $144,098,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $727.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.37 and a 52 week high of $734.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $683.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $608.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.15 billion, a PE ratio of 94.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.32.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

