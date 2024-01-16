Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,242 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fithian LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in HDFC Bank by 84.9% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

NYSE HDB traded down $4.40 on Tuesday, reaching $61.18. 9,055,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $55.95 and a one year high of $71.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HDB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

View Our Latest Report on HDFC Bank

About HDFC Bank

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.