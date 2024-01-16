Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 0.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Federal Signal news, COO Mark Weber sold 56,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $3,682,568.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federal Signal Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FSS stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $74.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.53. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.57 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

