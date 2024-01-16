Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 0.7% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,907,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,441,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,284,833,000 after purchasing an additional 903,042 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,701,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,691,000 after purchasing an additional 492,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.96. 4,827,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $167.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.74 and its 200-day moving average is $147.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.77.

International Business Machines Profile



International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.



